Kanye West apologises to Kim Kardashian for ‘any stress’ he’s caused her

Kanye West has publicly apologised to Kim Kardashian for “any stress” he’s caused her.

The reality star filed for divorce from the rapper last February, after almost seven years of marriage.

Following their split, Kanye took aim at Kim in a series of since-deleted Instagram posts, in which he slammed her relationship with Pete Davidson as well as her parenting.

In an interview with ABC News that aired in part on Good Morning America on Thursday, the 45-year-old apologised to his estranged wife for his past behaviour.

He said: “This is the mother of my children and I apologise for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger.”

“But also, ain’t nobody else going to be causing no stress either. I need this person to be least stressed and the best sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children.”

Speaking about co-parenting with Kim, Kanye said: “I do have a voice, but I had to fight for it.”

“That hurts you when you have to like scream about what your kids are wearing and little nuances where there was a parallel to what was happening at Gap, what was happening at Adidas and what was happening in my home,” the Chicago native added, referring to his recent decision to terminate his partnership with Gap.

“It was all kind of a disregard for the voice of something that I co-created. I co-created the children. I co-created the product at Adidas. Then, co-created the product at Gap and there is a parallel and the parallel does touch on discrimination.”

Kanye also explained that he wants their four children – North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — to attend his private school Donda Academy.

However, as he previously hinted on social media, Kim isn’t too keen on the idea.

“I want my kids to go to Donda and I have to fight for [it],” the 45-year-old said.

After splitting for Kanye, Kim started dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson last October, but the pair have since called it quits.

Meanwhile, Kanye had brief romances with actress Julia Fox and Kim K look-alike Chaney Jones earlier this year, and he is now reportedly dating model Candice Swanepoel.