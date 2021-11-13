Kanye West admits he’s ‘trying to save his family’ as he fights to win back Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has admitted he’s trying to save his family, as he fights to win back his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

The reality star filed for divorce from her husband of almost seven years in February, but Kanye has made no secret that he wants to work things out with her.

In the second part of his interview on the Drink Champs podcast, the rapper once again referred to Kim as his “wife”, and suggested there’s people in her life that may be trying to turn her against him.

Kanye speculated people close to his estranged wife may be “plants”, who are telling her: ‘Oh don’t listen to Ye, he’s so crazy.'”

The rapper then said: “At the end of the day, I ain’t got the paperwork yet. So I’ma come on this joint and try to save my family and keep my family together.”

The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

During the first part of his interview on the Drink Champs podcast, which was released last week, Kanye said he wanted him and Kim to “be together”.

He said: “I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced… That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.”

Unfortunately for Kanye, it doesn’t look like Kim feels the same way.

A source close to the reality star has told E! News that while Kanye “is still holding out hope” for them as a couple, there’s “no chance for reconciliation at this point.”

Another insider said Kim “isn’t surprised” by his comments, and said: “She knows he has his feelings and doesn’t hold back on sharing them. Kanye has made it very clear he doesn’t want to get divorced and wants her to reconsider.”

However, the source pointed out how Kim “tried for a long, long time” to make their marriage work, but eventually “reached her breaking point.”

“Kanye is still hoping Kim changes her mind but she’s not interested in getting back together,” the insider added.

The news comes after Kanye recently unfollowed his estranged wife on Instagram, amid reports of a romance between her and SNL star Pete Davidson.

Since she hosted Saturday Night Live last month, the mother-of-four has been spotted hanging out with the comedian on numerous occasions.

After the pair were snapped holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm in California last week, the reality star jetted to Pete’s native NYC, where they’ve been spending more time together.

According to TMZ, Kim and Pete enjoyed a secret dinner date at one his favourite restaurants Campania in Staten Island on Tuesday.

The following night, the rumoured couple joined a group of friends for dinner at celeb hotspot Zero Bond in the city, where they were seen being “affectionate” with each other.