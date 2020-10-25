Kanye West addresses his ‘manic bipolar episode’ at presidential rally for the first time

The rapper broke down about almost aborting his daughter in the controversial speech

Kanye West has opened up about his behaviour at his controversial presidential rally earlier this year, admitting he was having a “manic bipolar episode”.

The rapper broke down as he spoke about almost aborting his and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North during a presidential campaign rally in South Carolina back in July, sparking concern for his wellbeing.

Following a series of concerning behaviour, Kim released a statement addressing her husband’s bipolar disorder, and now for the first time, Kanye has spoken candidly about the rally.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the 43-year-old admitted: “I cry [when I have a maniac episode] and I was gut-wrenched at the – I don’t even like to say out loud what I said on South Carolina.”

“The idea of… I’m trying to word it in a way which is safe and covers my family,” he explained, “People saw this clip of me crying, some people didn’t know what I was crying about.

“I was crying about there was a possible chance… there was a chance that we didn’t make – Kim and I didn’t make – the family I have today.”

“That’s my most family-friendly way to word that. The idea of it just tears me up inside,” he added.

At the rally in question, Kanye told the crowd: “[Kim] brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to. She stood up and she protected that child.

“I almost killed my daughter,” he said through tears.

“My girlfriend called me screaming, crying. I’m a rapper. And she said I’m pregnant. She was crying.”

The musician then said he got a sign from God, and encouraged Kim to keep their child.

“My screen went black and white. And God said, if you f*** with my vision I f*** with yours.

“And I called my girlfriend and said we’re going to have this child. Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world, when I did not want to.”

He then shouted to the crowd: “She had the pills in her hand…I almost killed my daughter!”

“My Mum saved my life. My Dad wanted to abort me,” the entrepreneur revealed as he broke down, “There would have been no Kanye West because my Dad was too busy.”

Following the rally, Kanye then posted a number of shocking statements on Twitter, even accusing Kim of trying to get him “locked up”.

The rapper also claimed he’s been “trying to get divorced” from Kim ever since she met Meek Mill back in 2018 to discuss prison reform, and he also appeared to slam his mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

Kanye later deleted the tweets, and a few hours later Kim released a statement addressing her husband’s behaviour.

Kim wrote at the time: “As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how complicated and painful it is to understand.”

“I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” she continued.

“People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

“I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions.”

“He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressure being being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder.”

“Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”

“Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his dreams have come true,” Kim wrote.

“We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with in times when they need it the most.”

“I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this.”

“Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well being and for your understanding,” she added, before signing off, “With love and gratitude, Kim Kardashian West.”