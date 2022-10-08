Kanye West addresses backlash over his social media rants

Kanye West has addressed the backlash he receives over his social media rants.

The rapper famously launches tirades, particularly on Instagram, against his in-laws, the Kardashian clan.

However, in recent weeks, he has taken aim at other celebrities such as Justin and Hailey Bieber, and Vogue’s contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

Speaking to TV host Tucker Carlson, Kanye compared his social media rants to a much-needed cleanse.

“When I have techniques that are revolutionary, if I raise my voice on Instagram, it’s a colonic and people can say ‘Oh this what you’re doing is toxic,’” he said.

“I gotta do everything to get it out of my body and there will be times that I see a level of oppression and I’ll be like ‘I’m not going to let you guys kill me.’”

Kanye also alleged that he frequently hits out at the Kardashians in order to get them to pay attention to him.

He said: “I have to act like a complete ass to have any say-so on what my children do because of all the people who have control of all the children in the clan.”

Earlier this week, the rapper faced backlash from a host of major celebs following his controversial Yeezy SZN 9 runway show at Paris Fashion Week.

The 45-year-old shocked fans by arriving at the show in a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt, and later came under fire for comments he made about Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

Amid the drama, Hailey Bieber showed her support for Gabriella, writing on her Instagram Stories: “My respect for you runs deep my friend!”

“To know is to adore you and to work with you is an honor. The most kind. the most talented. the most fun. the most chic.”

Kanye later took to his Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of an E! News article discussing the model’s support for the stylist with the caption: Wait Am I canceled again??? Justin please let me know.”

He also wrote in a lengthy Instagram post: “Justin get your girl before I get mad.”

The full post read: “I wanna just let everybody know there was also some fashion this week also. There was a major thing called fashion week which really last a month and there were some very well done crazy overpriced clothes being shown.”

“It wasn’t just about my paradigm shifting T shirt. Just kidding my tee s*** on every body’s showssss nothing happened but my t shirt,’ further adding, ‘remember my one t shirt took alllll the attention.”

“Because you’re all f***** programmed sheep aaaaaand those boots gab was wearing were f***** traaaasssh. But I’m sure John Legend still wants a pair. And Justin get your girl before I get mad.”