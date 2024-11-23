Kanye West accused of sexual assault by America’s Next Top Model in new lawsuit

Kanye West has been accused of sexual assault by America’s Next Top Model, Jenn An, in a new lawsuit.

Due to an incident that she claimed happened during a 2010 music video filming, Jennifer An is suing both West and Universal Music Group for gender-motivated violence.

The model claimed rather than filming a music video, it felt “more like pornographic gagging/deep throat/BDSM fetishes.”

According to the court filing, Kanye West allegedly put her on a chair, told the director to put the camera on her, and then choked her.

Jennifer said in court documents obtained by TMZ that Kanye then “gagged her to emulate forced oral sex” and “smothered” her face with his hands.

The latest legal action follows Lauren Pisciotta, Kanye West’s former assistant, who filed her lawsuit a month ago, accusing him of drugging and raping her at a Diddy party.

Jennifer alleged that she met Kanye West while filming a music video for his song In For The Kill with LaRoux at the Chelsea Hotel in New York.

The rapper did not appear in the final cut of the music video, and he only appeared on a remix of the song, not the original.

According to Jennifer’s lawsuit, she was contracted to feature in the music video in 2010 following her participation in America’s Next Top Model.

She claimed Kanye chose her from a list of women to work on the project, allegedly saying, “Give me the Asian girl.”

According to her court filings, she wore “skimpy lingerie” during the photo shoot, and Kanye allegedly told her, “That’s why I chose you.”

Jennifer has accused Kanye of choking her after placing her on a chair across from him and telling the director to focus the camera on her.

For more than a minute, she claimed, “he smothered” her face with his hands and “rammed several fingers down her throat, continually slid them in and out, and gagged her to imitate forced oral sex.”

According to Jennifer’s lawsuit, Kanye allegedly shouted: “This is art. This is f***ing art. I am like Picasso.”

According to Jennifer, LaRoux allegedly told a friend that she had seen “upsetting, unsettling” behaviour during the shoot.

The lawsuit also named Universal Music Group as a defendant.

According to Jennifer, various “high-profile players” in the music industry, including the record label, tried to “hide” the alleged incident after it happened.