Kaley Cuoco welcomes her first child with Ozark star Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco has welcomed her first child with Ozark star Tom Pelphrey.

The Big Bang Theory alum shared the news via Instagram on Saturday, writing: “💓 3-30-23 💓.”

“Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!”

“We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓,” Kaley continued to write.

“Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days.”

“We are blessed beyond belief 💗.”

“@tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did 💗.”

Kaley announced her pregnancy last October.

At the time she shared a series of sweet snaps via Instagram, writing: “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!”

The 36-year-old and Tom, 40, met at the Ozark premiere last April after being set up by their manager.

Speaking to USA Today the following month about their first interaction, Kaley said: “I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight.”

“We were immediately connected. I do feel like I’ve known him my whole life, but I wasn’t ready for him. We’re ready to build a life together.”

Kaley’s romance with Tom came after she announced her split from equestrian star Karl Cook in September 2021, after three years of marriage.

In a statement at the time, they wrote: “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.”

“We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together.

“There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary,” they continued.