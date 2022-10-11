Kaley Cuoco expecting first child with Ozark star Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco has announced she’s expecting her first child with Tom Pelphrey.

The Big Bang Theory alum, who confirmed her romance with Tom back in May, shared the exciting news via Instagram on Tuesday.

Alongside a series of sweet snaps, the actress wrote: “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!”

Tom, who is best known for playing Ben Davis in Netflix’s Ozark, also shared the happy news with his Instagram followers.

He wrote: “And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️”

Kaley, 36, and Tom, 40, met at the Ozark premiere in April after being set up by their manager.

Speaking to USA Today in May about their first interaction, Kaley said: “I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight.”

“We were immediately connected. I do feel like I’ve known him my whole life, but I wasn’t ready for him. We’re ready to build a life together.”

Kaley’s romance with Tom came after she announced her split from equestrian star Karl Cook in September 2021, after three years of marriage.

In a statement at the time, they wrote: “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.”

“We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together.

“There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary,” they continued.