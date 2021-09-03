Kaley Cuoco announces split from husband Karl Cook

The couple have been married for three years

Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Cook have parted ways, after three years of marriage.

In a joint statement shared with PEOPLE, the couple said: “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.”

“We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together.”

“There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary,” their statement continued.

“We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.”

Kaley started dating the professional equestrian in 2016, and they went on to wed on June 30, 2018, in San Diego, California.