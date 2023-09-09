Kady McDermott hits back at Love Island co-star – after fuelling rumours of ‘secret boyfriend’

Kady McDermott has hit back at her Love Island co-star Whitney Adebayo for fuelling rumours of her “secret boyfriend”.

The 27-year-old first appeared on the dating show in 2016 and seven years later, she strutted back into the villa during the 2023 summer series.

Shortly afterwards, it was reported that Kady actually had a secret boyfriend, who she apparently met up with for a “farewell dinner” the night before jetted off to Mallorca.

Rumours of Kady’s “secret boyfriend” fizzled when she struck up a romance with Ouzy See.

However, during her recent appearance on the Saving Grace podcast, Whitney fuelled speculation once again.

When asked directly by host Grace Keeling about whether she thought Kady had a boyfriend while in the Love Island villa, Whitney admitted: “I heard that. Well, she was wearing his bracelet, I heard?”

“I dunno like… Ella B said that, don’t quote me!”

“My decision [to send Kady and Ouzy home] wasn’t based off of that.”

“Then when I came out, I heard it again and I was like ‘oh well, damn…”

Later, during an Instagram Q&A with her followers, Kady was asked: “How do you feel about most of the recent LI [cast] only seem to talk about you?”

The 27-year-old responded: “I mean, I’m just trying to look for this apparent bracelet,” while jokingly scanning her wrist.

The UK Sun previously reported that Kady started dating Liam Greer, 30, over a year ago.

The pair enjoyed a romantic getaway at a 5-star hotel in London last Valentine’s Day, and jetted off to the Maldives together the following month.

They were also spotted in Ibiza together last September.

Liam is reportedly facing jail for money laundering more than £350,000.

EXCLUSIVE: Kady McDermott is pictured with ‘secret’ boyfriend as it emerges he faces five years in jail https://t.co/9BizEwIjpW — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 15, 2023

A source told the publication: “Kady has remained tight-lipped over her mystery man Liam after previous high-profile relationships and splits.”

“She should have been aware of the police investigation as detectives went looking for him at her house. It could be why their relationship has been shrouded in secrecy – but that hasn’t stopped them going from strength to strength.”

When asked about his relationship with Kady, Liam told the outlet: “I’ve got nothing to say about that.”

Earlier this summer, it was reported that Kady was clashing with Love Island producers over her “secret boyfriend”, as fans grew suspicious as to why she wasn’t “cracking on” with any of her co-stars.

A source told The Sun: “Kady’s been involved in several chats with bosses about her not cracking on with any of the boys.”

“If you look at the last time an ex-Islander came in, Adam Collard in 2022, there were fireworks but that really hasn’t been the case this time around.”

Shortly afterwards, Kady started growing close to Scottish bombshell Ouzy See – who Ella Thomas brought back from Casa Amor.

The pair were dumped from the villa before the final, and they appeared on a series of podcasts together before splitting just weeks later.