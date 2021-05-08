Kady McDermott confirms she’s split from TOWIE star Myles Barnett AGAIN

The couple have split multiple times since they started dating in 2018

Kady McDermott has confirmed she’s split from her TOWIE star boyfriend Myles Barnett once again.

The reality star, who appeared on Love Island back in 2016, shared the news during a Q&A on Instagram.

After a fan asked if she’s currently single, the 25-year-old simply replied: “Yes.”

The couple have split multiple times since they started dating in 2018.

Despite their rocky romance, Kady and Myles bought a house together in 2019 – and have been documenting renovations over the past two years on their @ourbungalowproject_ Instagram.

Last June, the Love Island star was forced to confirm they were still together, just weeks after Myles announced their split on social media.

In a post on their home account’s Instagram Story, Kady wrote: “Me and Myles are will both be living in this house as a couple, couples do argue.”

“It is a very exciting time for us both but also ridiculously stressful. Me and Myles can’t wait to live in our forever home and will continue to share our journey with you.”

