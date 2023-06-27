Kady left red-faced after mistaking Zachariah for someone else in Love Island teaser

Kady is left red-faced after mistaking Zachariah for someone else during tonight’s episode of Love Island.

In a teaser for the show, Zach and Tyrique decide to treat their ladies Kady and Ella to a breakfast double date.

Tyrique performs a rap, saying: “We’re in the kitchen with Zach, who would have thought life would go like that?”

“Yesterday I was an open man, now I’m closed off and I’m whipping up scran. Got eggs in the frying pan!,” Tyrique continues to rap.

Kady says: “Who would have thought, not kissing someone back and then you get breakfast the next day… it actually worked out great.”

The 27-year-old then mistakenly calls Zach Scott, her ex from season two of Love Island.

Zach picks up on this and says: “My name is Zach, Kady.”

Kady quips back: “Did I say Zach?”

Zachariah replies: “No, you said Scott.”

Kady adds: “Oh my god, I swear, it’s giving me the nostalgic vibes from series 2.”

