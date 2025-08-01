Justin Timberlake shares secret health battle: ‘Living with this can be relentlessly debilitating…’

Justin Timberlake has shared that he’s been fighting a secret health battle and explained that living with this disease “can be relentlessly debilitating.”

Taking to his Instagram story on Thursday, the singer shared the news as he came to the end of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour after sparking concerns over “tired” performances and “lip syncing.”

His emotional message read, “This has been the most fun, emotional, gratifying, physically demanding, and, at times, grueling experience.”

“I could not have done it without my family, friends, The TN Kids, and all of YOUR support.”

“Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease – which I don’t say so you feel bad for me – but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes.”

Lyme disease is an infection caught from tick bites that can cause muscle pain, brain fog, swollen joints, and fatigue which can last for a few weeks.

The 44-year-old continued: “If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has – then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically. When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure.”

“But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness.”

Justin shared that he initially considered canceling his year-long tour altogether, but decided to “figure it out.”

“I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going.”

“Not only did I prove my mental tenacity to myself but, I now have so many special moments with all of you that I will never forget. I was reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself.”

“But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted. Sharing all of this with the hope that we can all find a way to be more connected. I’d like to do my part to help others experiencing this disease too.”

The Mirrors singer ended his tour in Istanbul, Turkey on Wednesday, and this statement comes only days after fans grew worried due to his appearance at his show in Georgia last week.