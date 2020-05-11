Justin Timberlake shares emotional tribute to Jessica Biel with rare family photos

The couple have been married since 2012

Justin Timberlake has paid an emotional tribute to Jessica Biel and shared a range of rare family photos.

The A-list couple have been married since 2012 and have a five-year-old son called Silas together.

But the pair have faced rocky times after Justin was pictured holding hands with his co-star late last year.

But taking to Instagram Justin, 39, gushed about his wife in a rare display of affection on social media.

“My love…” he captioned the post.

“You continue to keep me in complete awe every day.”

“This family works because of your love and soulfulness.”

“You are a dream to share all of this with. Your boys love you!!” he added.

One cheeky photo saw the actress place her hand on the singer’s rear end while they wore matching Mama and Papa Bear robes.

Justin and Jessica began dating in 2007 before they broke up in 2011, but by the end of the year, the couple were back together and got engaged.

The family of three have been isolating together in Montana amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker chat about the effect of false rumours on WhatsApp, after Doireann Garrihy opened up about her own experience.

And with the cancellation of Love Island, Ali and Kendra talk about what’s next for the show. Plus the girls discuss the closing down of Bewleys and the huge criticism property developer Johnny Ronan has received.

All episodes are available on iTunes and Spotify: