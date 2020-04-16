Justin Timberlake responds to Britney Spears – after she addressed their high-profile breakup on Instagram

Fans were overjoyed by the exchange

Justin Timberlake has responded to Britney Spears, after she addressed their high-profile breakup on Instagram.

The singers famously dated back in the 90s and early 2000s, but called it quits in 2002.

On Wednesday, Britney posted a video of her dancing to Justin’s hit song ‘Filthy’, and wrote: “I know we had one of the biggest breakups 20 years ago… but hey this man is a genius!!!! Great song JT ✨ !!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT’S GOOD 😜 !!!!!”

Proving there’s no bad blood between them, Justin responded to Britney’s post by commenting: “😂🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻.”

Fans and celebs were overjoyed by their exchange, and one follower commented: “This is the most legendary interaction.”

“OH MY GOD. I HAVE NO WORDS AND SO MANY QUESTIONS,” LA influencer Stephanie Shepherd commented.

Britney’s sister and former Zoey 101 star wrote: “Blogs are already plotting their outrageous stories…. you keep having fun and looking cute tho!!!”

Britney and Justin dated for three years before their high-profile breakup in 2002.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝔹𝕣𝕚𝕥𝕟𝕖𝕪 + ᒎᗩᗰᎥᗴ ᒪƳᑎᑎ (@thespearsgirls) on Apr 15, 2020 at 4:29pm PDT

Following their breakup, Justin released his hit song ‘Cry Me A River,’ which is believed to be about Britney.

18 years after their split, the former couple have well and truly moved on.

Justin has since married actress Jessica Biel, and the couple share a five-year-old son named Silas.

Meanwhile, Britney shares sons Sean, 14, and Jayden James, 13, with ex-husband Kevin Federline – and is now dating dancer Sam Asghari.

