Justin Hartley secretly marries Sofia Pernas following Chrishell Stause divorce

The couple went Instagram official with their romance on New Year's Eve

Justin Hartley has secretly married Sofia Pernas.

The couple started dating last year after Justin’s high-profile divorce from Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, which was finalised back in February.

The actors sparked marriage rumours on Sunday night after they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, after they were spotting wearing matching rings on their wedding fingers.

A source has since confirmed the news to PEOPLE magazine, revealing the couple “recently” tied the knot.

The couple first met on the set of Young And The Restless in 2015 and they remained friends afterwards.

Justin filed for divorce from Chrishell in November 2019 after just two years of marriage, leaving the Selling Sunset star “blindsided”.

During a conversation with her co-star Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell revealed how Justin told her he had filed for divorce over text message.

“He texted me that we were filed,” she said. “Forty-five minutes later, the world knew.”