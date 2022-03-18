Justin Bieber speaks out about his wife Hailey’s hospitalisation: ‘It’s been really scary’

Justin Bieber has spoken out about his wife Hailey Bieber’s recent hospitalisation.

The 25-year-old model was hospitalised with a blood clot to her brain last Thursday, after suffering “stroke like symptoms”.

Speaking to the crowd at his concert in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday, the singer admitted the last few days have been “really scary”.

After experiencing some technical difficulties during the concert, Justin told the audience: “You know, it’s kind of crazy how life randomly throws you curveballs.”

“You know, we can’t really control much. You know, tonight the power cutting out. Obviously, you guys know, most of you probably know or seen the news about my wife.”

“But she’s OK, she’s good, she’s strong. But it’s been scary, you know? Like, it’s been really scary.”

“But I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands and that’s a good thing,” the 28-year-old said.

Earlier this week, sources told PEOPLE magazine that Justin was “traumatised” over Hailey’s hospitalisation.

The insider said: “When it happened, there was a lot of panic. Justin texted everyone he knew and asked everyone to pray for her, and he never left her side.”

“He was saying that he can’t lose her, that whatever it takes, he wanted the best medical treatment available. He would’ve done anything to help her. It was a moment for them both to be reminded about mortality, and focusing on what really matters.”

“He realizes, and is telling people around him, how much Hailey is his rock, and how she saved him from a dark time … and that he needs to appreciate her every day.”

“He’s going to keep an eye on her and help her however he can. And he has everyone around him praying for her continued good health. It shook him up,” the source added.

In a statement last Saturday, Hailey told fans: “On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital.”

“They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”

“Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!”

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love – Hailev.”

Justin and Hailey secretly wed at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, just two months after the Canadian musician proposed to the model in the Bahamas.

One year later, the couple exchanged vows in front of family and friends at their star-studded second wedding in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.