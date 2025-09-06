Justin Bieber shuts down speculation about his marriage with wife Hailey on surprise new album

Justin Bieber dropped his latest album, Swag II, on Friday, with several tracks serving as heartfelt tributes to his wife Hailey Bieber.

The Grammy winner, 31, reflects on their 2018 wedding and 2024 vow renewal in the romantic ballad I Do.

In the song, he sings: “I do / I mean it when I say that I do / Nobody gets to touch you / I do / You’ll always be the one that I choose.”

Elsewhere in the song, he declares, “Never loved you more than I do right now.”

Hailey, 28, proudly shared the track on her Instagram Story twice, also calling another song, Bad Honey, her “s**ttttt.”

Throughout Swag II, Bieber appears to credit his wife for shaping him into a “better man,” while in Love Song he gushes about wanting to write a tune she “can’t stop singing.”

On I Think You’re Special, he sings, “Ain’t no other love like this / It’s the reason you exist / We don’t gotta try no, baby / I think you’re special.”

In Mother in You, Justin lovingly highlights qualities of Hailey he sees in their 1-year-old son, Jack, noting the toddler inherited her “grace.”

Meanwhile, Don’t Wanna touches on his fear of losing her, before affirming, “I know we’re gonna make it out.”

The album release came as a surprise to fans.

Just one day earlier, Justin teased the project on Instagram with photos of promotional billboards, writing, “swag II tonight at midnight.”

The timing coincided with another major milestone in Hailey’s career: her billion-dollar beauty brand, Rhode, launched at Sephora the same day.

Many fans praised the couple’s coordinated rollout as a savvy move, though some critics accused Justin of “overshadowing” his wife.

Supporters, however, argue the opposite. One fan wrote on X, “If anyone EVER doubts Justin’s love for Hailey I’ll literally FORCE them to listen to ‘Swag II.’”

This isn’t the first time Justin’s releases have sparked conversation about the couple’s marriage.

Back in May, when Hailey landed her first Vogue cover, Justin admitted he once cruelly told her during an argument that she’d “never” achieve the milestone.

Around the same time, rumours of marital tension swirled, which he addressed in Swag’s summer track “Daisies”:

“You said ‘Forever,’ babe, did you mean it or not? / And if it ain’t right, babe, you know I respect it.”

On “Walking Away,” he similarly reassured listeners that despite “growing pains,” he’s committed to staying.