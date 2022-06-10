Justin Bieber sheds light on his ‘mystery illness’ in shocking video

Justin Bieber has revealed he’s batting a serious virus that causes facial paralysis.

In a shocking video posted on Friday, the singer explained why he recently had to postpone several scheduled concerts.

The 28-year-old said he’s been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, caused by a virus that affects the nerve in his ear.

Justin Bieber via Instagram: “IMPORTANT PLEASE WATCH. I love you guys and keep me in your prayers” pic.twitter.com/itS0nrsq94 — Justice Tour Updates (@JusticeTourNews) June 10, 2022

He began: “Hey everyone, Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on, obviously as you can probably see from my face – I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear, my facial nerves, and has caused my face to have paralysis.”

“As you can see this eye is not blinking, I can’t smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move so there’s full paralysis on this side of my face,” he continued.

Addressing fans who were “frustrated” at the star for postponing his upcoming shows, he said: “I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case but obviously my body’s telling me I gotta slow down.”

“I hope you guys understand, and I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do.”

The Canadian singer reassured fans that “this ain’t it”, explaining that he has to “get my rest on so that I can get my face back to where it’s supposed to be.”

He concluded the video: “I love you guys, thanks for being patient with me. I’m gonna get better.”

Justin is scheduled to play at Dublin’s 3Arena on February 28th 2023 and March 2nd 2023.