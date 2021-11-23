Justin Bieber shares sweet tribute to wife Hailey Bieber on her birthday

Justin Bieber has posted a heartfelt tribute to his wife Hailey Bieber.

The model turned 25 on Monday, and the pop singer took to Instagram to mark the occasion.

Sharing multiple snaps of him and his wife, Justin wrote: “To my beloved birthday squish. My heart belongs to you. My eyes belong to you, my lips belong to you. I am yours. I am so blessed to be yours. You are my forever.”

Justin continued: “Life has never made more sense until you became my wife.”

“I will never stop loving you, I will never stop holding you, and I will never stop protecting you.”

“You my queen are more than enough for me and I will spend everyday making you feel like the queen that you are. ”

“As your grandma would say in her Portuguese accent ‘happy bursday baby’ love you until the end of time and then after that,” he added.

Justin and Hailey secretly wed at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, just two months after the Canadian musician proposed to Hailey in the Bahamas.

One year later, the couple exchanged vows in front of family and friends at their star-studded second wedding in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.