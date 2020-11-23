Justin Bieber shares sweet birthday tribute to wife Hailey

Justin Bieber has shared a sweet birthday tribute to his wife Hailey.

The model turned 24 on Sunday, with her Canadian husband taking to Twitter to share a heartfelt post to mark the day.

Sharing photos of Hailey, Justin wrote: “My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

“I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place. I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are.

“My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can’t believe you are mine forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY,” Justin concluded the post.

Hailey shared stunning photos in a black dress to her own Instagram, writing: “24✨✨✨ feeling so grateful. Thank you for all the love and kind messages. 🤍”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

The couple secretly wed at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, just two months after Justin proposed to Hailey in the Bahamas.

One year later, Justin and Hailey exchanged vows in front of family and friends at their star-studded second wedding in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.