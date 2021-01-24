Justin Bieber reflects on being arrested at the age of 16: ‘Not my finest hour’

The singer faced multiple charges after drag racing in a Lamborghini in Miami

Justin Bieber reflects on being arrested at the age of 16: ‘Not...

Justin Bieber has reflected on being arrested at the age of 16 in an honest post.

Back in 2014, the singer was arrested for drag racing in Miami, and was charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Canadian shared a photo from his arrest, writing: “7 years ago today I was arrested, not my finest hour.

“Not proud of where I was at in my life. I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at god.”

“Also wore too much leather for someone in Miami,” the 26-year-old added.

“All this to say God has brought me a long way. From then til now I do realize something.. God was as close to me then as he is right now.

“My encouragement to you is to ‘let your past be a reminder of how far god has brought you. Don’t allow shame to ruin your ‘today’ let the forgiveness of Jesus take over and watch your life blossom into all that God has designed you to be.

“LOVE YOU GUYS WITH MY WHOLE HEART,” Justin concluded the post.

Many took to the comment section to praise Justin for his honesty, with his manager Scooter Braun writing: “Proud of you ❤️”.

Justin’s bodyguard Kenny Hamilton commented: “Love you always bro 💪🏾 proud to be a witness of your journey.”

The singer’s wife Hailey simply commented: “❤️”, while model Bella Hadid wrote: “Yes! ❤️”.

Last year, Justin opened up about his substance abuse issues during his YouTube docu-series.

Justin admitted he first began smoking marijuana at the age of 13, before he moved onto other drugs.

“There was a time when I was sipping lean, popping pills, doing Molly, shrooms, everything,” he confessed.