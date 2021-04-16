Justin Bieber recalls feeling ‘sad and alone’ while he stayed at a castle in Ireland

The singer was on tour at the time

Justin Bieber has recalled feeling ‘sad and alone’ while he stayed at a castle in Ireland back in 2017.

The 27-year-old was on tour at the time, and had hit a low point in his life.

At the time, Justin asked himself: “Am I ever going to be able to live a normal life? Am I going to be too self-centered and ego-driven that I just, you know, make all this money and do all these things, but then I’m left at the end of my life alone?”

“Who wants to live that way?”

Speaking to GQ magazine, the pop singer was reminded of the time he was staying at Irish castle, right before he cancelled the rest of his Purpose world tour.

Justin said: “This old castle. Just like the most beautiful estate. With the trimmed hedges that are completely immaculate.”

“It’s over this beautiful body of water. And I was there. And I was alone. And I was sad inside.”

Looking back at his life five years ago, Justin explained: “I was surrounded by a lot of people, and we were all kind of just escaping our real life. I think we just weren’t living in reality.”

“There was a sense of still yearning for more. It was like I had all this success and it was still like: I’m still sad, and I’m still in pain. And I still have these unresolved issues.”

“And I thought all the success was going to make everything good. And so for me, the drugs were a numbing agent to just continue to get through.”

“I just lost control of my vision for my career. There’s all these opinions. And in this industry, you’ve got people that unfortunately prey on people’s insecurities and use that to their benefit. And so when that happens, obviously that makes you angry,” he continued.

“And then you’re this young angry person who had these big dreams, and then the world just jades you and makes you into this person that you don’t want to be.”

“And then you wake up one day and your relationships are f***ed up and you’re unhappy and you have all this success in the world, but you’re just like: Well, what is this worth if I’m still feeling empty inside?”

You can read Justin’s full interview with GQ here.