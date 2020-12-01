Justin Bieber opens up about his plans to start a family with wife Hailey

Justin Bieber opens up about his plans to start a family with...

Justin Bieber has opened up about his plans to start a family with his wife Hailey.

The couple secretly wed at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, just two months after the singer proposed to his model girlfriend in the Bahamas.

One year later, Justin and Hailey exchanged vows in front of family and friends at their star-studded second wedding in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.

During an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Justin admitted he would love a “little tribe” of children.

“I’m going to have as many as Hailey is willing to push out,” the 26-year-old revealed.

“I’d love to have myself a little tribe. It’s her body and whatever she wants to do. I think she wants to have a few.”

Explaining why the couple have yet to start having children, Justin explained: “I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman.

“And I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that’s OK.”