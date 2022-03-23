Justin Bieber files to dismiss $20 million lawsuit over sexual assault allegations

Justin Bieber has filed to dismiss a $20 million lawsuit against two social media users who accused him of sexual assault.

The pop singer filed the suit in June 2020, after two Twitter users claimed he assaulted them in separate incidents in 2014 and 2015.

Justin strongly denied their claims at the time, and said he would be “working with Twitter and authorities to take legal action.”

In the suit, Justin claimed both parties “fraudulently schemed to seek attention and fame by maliciously posting despicable, blatantly false, fabricated, defamatory accusations that Justin Bieber engaged in sexual assault.”

The lawsuit also stated the singer had “indisputable documentary evidence” to prove that the defendants’ claims were “outrageous, fabricated lies.”

The Canadian musician sued both parties for more than $20 million in damages, $10 million for each of the stories.

According to NBC News, the singer’s legal team moved to voluntarily dismiss the lawsuit last week.

In a statement, his attorney Evan Spiegel said: “Justin has decided to move on and dismiss the case for defamation filed in 2020.”