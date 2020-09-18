Home Top Story Justin Bieber did the BEST thing for a former superfan

The singer made Beliebers around the world envious

Sophie Clarke
Justin Bieber made one former superfan’s dream come true, after he cast her to star in his latest music video.

The Canadian singer released his new track Holy featuring Chance The Rapper today, which he said marked a “new era” for his music.

Starring in the video is actress Ryan Destiny, who famously won a singing contest back in 2011 to attend the red carpet premiere of Justin’s concert film Never Say Never.

Ryan played Justin’s love interest in the new track, leaving “Beliebers” around the world envious.

Since winning Justin’s Never Say Never competition, Ryan rose to fame as a member of the girl-group Love Dollhouse.

The 25-year-old also starred in the hit Fox TV musical drama Star, and most recently joined the cast of the sitcom Grown-ish.

