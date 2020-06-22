Home Top Story Justin Bieber denies sexual assault allegations

Justin Bieber denies sexual assault allegations

The singer is the latest star to be accused of sexual assault as the Me Too movement is revived

By
Sophie Clarke
-
SHARE

Justin Bieber has claimed that there is “no truth” to the claims that he sexually assaulted a girl back in 2014.

The Canadian pop star is the latest celebrity to be accused of sexual abuse, as the Me Too movement has been revived over the last week.

The singer responded to the accusations on Twitter last night in a series of tweets, which he said shows the allegations were “factually impossible”.

The tweets included photos, emails, articles and receipts from the night of the alleged assault, which the accused said took place on March 9th 2014 in Austin, Texas. 

The allegations were made against the star from a since-deleted Twitter account on Saturday, where an anonymous woman claimed she and her friends were invited back to Justin’s room in the Four Seasons hotel after an event.

The woman then accused the Stuck With U singer of “sexually assaulting without consent”. 

In his series of tweets, Justin claimed he was “never present at that location”, sharing receipts from his stay in an AirBnb on the 9th of March and the Westin hotel on the 10th under the former alias name Mike Lowery.

The 26-year-old stayed with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez after surprising a crowd in Austin, where he dedicated the song As Long As You Love Me to his “baby”.

Justin stated he will be “working with twitter and authorities to take legal action”.

Just days ago, actor Ansel Elgort also denied allegations made against him for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old.

And actor and comedian Chris D’Elia also faced claims of sexual misconduct, as he was accused of “harassing” under age women, after speaking to them online.

Meanwhile that ’70s Show star Daniel Masterson was charged with forcibly raping three women last week.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats – Ali Ryan chats to Aoife Walsh.

The former Miss Ireland opens up about postponing her wedding, being apart from her fiancé, and the lessons she has learned during lockdown.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

On this week’s episode of #GossChats @itsalirose chats to @aoife_walsh_x The former Miss Ireland opens up about postponing her wedding, be apart from her fiancé and the lessons she has learned during lockdown. #GossChats is sponsored by @haus_of_jejuve

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie) on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR