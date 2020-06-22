Justin Bieber denies sexual assault allegations

The singer is the latest star to be accused of sexual assault as the Me Too movement is revived

Justin Bieber has claimed that there is “no truth” to the claims that he sexually assaulted a girl back in 2014.

The Canadian pop star is the latest celebrity to be accused of sexual abuse, as the Me Too movement has been revived over the last week.

The singer responded to the accusations on Twitter last night in a series of tweets, which he said shows the allegations were “factually impossible”.

The tweets included photos, emails, articles and receipts from the night of the alleged assault, which the accused said took place on March 9th 2014 in Austin, Texas.

I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

The allegations were made against the star from a since-deleted Twitter account on Saturday, where an anonymous woman claimed she and her friends were invited back to Justin’s room in the Four Seasons hotel after an event.

The woman then accused the Stuck With U singer of “sexually assaulting without consent”.

In his series of tweets, Justin claimed he was “never present at that location”, sharing receipts from his stay in an AirBnb on the 9th of March and the Westin hotel on the 10th under the former alias name Mike Lowery.

The 26-year-old stayed with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez after surprising a crowd in Austin, where he dedicated the song As Long As You Love Me to his “baby”.

Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

This article from 2014 talks about Selena being there with me. https://t.co/Jr2AE0brY2 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

These photos clearly show me on stage with my assistant sidestage and the other with both of us in the streets of Austin afterwards on March 9 2014 pic.twitter.com/WlC6KAvJOZ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Here is article that shows we didn’t arrive in Austin that night from Selena’s show in Houston until late in the night. https://t.co/BsxCoMasqa — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

The other reason this story might say I was staying at the four seasons was because a tweet from 2014 on March 10th not the the 9th says they saw me there . This is that tweet pic.twitter.com/piTHxjajvi — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

However I never stayed at the four seasons on the 9th or the 10th. This person put another tweet up earlier saying they saw me at the restaurant the following night not the hotel pic.twitter.com/K4WHNRlC6k — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th pic.twitter.com/hLNHnvJ6XS — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

The Pics I showed of me and Selena march 9 in Austin should make it clear that we were together that night and went from the venue to our Airbnb and never went to the four seasons. This is our airbnb receipt where we crashed with our friends pic.twitter.com/4ZDIqjeCIQ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

On march 10th selena left for work and I stayed at the Westin as the receipts clearly showed with my friends nick and john before I left town. Once again not at the four seasons. We booked it for a couple days to stay for the defjam show but I bailed on the 11th to head back home pic.twitter.com/Ku15SCYz91 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

I won’t be using mike lowery anymore as an alias — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Justin stated he will be “working with twitter and authorities to take legal action”.

Just days ago, actor Ansel Elgort also denied allegations made against him for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old.

And actor and comedian Chris D’Elia also faced claims of sexual misconduct, as he was accused of “harassing” under age women, after speaking to them online.

Meanwhile that ’70s Show star Daniel Masterson was charged with forcibly raping three women last week.

