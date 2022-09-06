Justin Bieber cancels remainder of Justice World Tour amid health battle

Justin Bieber has cancelled the remainder of his Justice World Tour, amid his ongoing health battle.

The Canadian singer shared the news via a statement posted on social media on Tuesday evening.

The 28-year-old wrote: “Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed. As a result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour.”

“After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me,” Justin admitted.

“This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized I need to make my health the priority right now.”

“So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”

The Ghost singer, who is married to model Hailey Baldwin, added: “I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world.”

“Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!”

Justin was scheduled to take his Justice World Tour to Dublin’s 3Arena in February 2023.