Home Top Story Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner slammed over ‘tone-deaf’ comments during Instagram Live

Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner slammed over ‘tone-deaf’ comments during Instagram Live

People are NOT happy

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
SHARE

Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner have been slammed over some ‘tone-deaf’ comments they made during an Instagram Live.

The pop singer and his wife Hailey Baldwin joined Kendall on Instagram Live from their separate homes on Friday, and started talking about how blessed they feel during the coronavirus pandemic.

Justin said: “How blessed are we to be able to like… a lot of people are obviously in this time have a cr***py situation and they look at us.”

“Obviously you know we’ve worked hard for where we’re at so it’s like we cant feel bad, you know, the things we have…”

“But I think, just us taking that time to acknowledge that there are people who are really crippling is important.”

Kendall agreed, and said: “So blessed. I think about it all the time.”

A clip from their Instagram Live was later shared on Twitter, and their comments sparked some serious backlash.

See what people had to say on Twitter below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR