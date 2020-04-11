Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner slammed over ‘tone-deaf’ comments during Instagram Live

Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner have been slammed over some ‘tone-deaf’ comments they made during an Instagram Live.

The pop singer and his wife Hailey Baldwin joined Kendall on Instagram Live from their separate homes on Friday, and started talking about how blessed they feel during the coronavirus pandemic.

Justin said: “How blessed are we to be able to like… a lot of people are obviously in this time have a cr***py situation and they look at us.”

“Obviously you know we’ve worked hard for where we’re at so it’s like we cant feel bad, you know, the things we have…”

Absolute worms for brains… unless you’re Lady Gaga or Leslie Jordan, if you’re a celebrity, PLEASE LOG OFF pic.twitter.com/sgms7SsMcJ — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) April 10, 2020

“But I think, just us taking that time to acknowledge that there are people who are really crippling is important.”

Kendall agreed, and said: “So blessed. I think about it all the time.”

A clip from their Instagram Live was later shared on Twitter, and their comments sparked some serious backlash.

See what people had to say on Twitter below:

I hate them so much lmfaoooo and honestly Justin is the only one who can say he worked hard, why the fuck are Hailey and KENDALL, POSTER CHILDS OF NEPOTISM?? agreeing!??? https://t.co/QR1BX9c0QM — vmv (@vanzuelaaa) April 10, 2020

justin is the only one who “worked hard” to get where he’s at so i understand his intention but this wasn’t needed. especially when hailey & kendall were born with silver spoons in their mouths. this virus is really showing me how ignorant celebs are to real world problems. 🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/PexBq0wYpg — kash. (@kashmirpreston) April 11, 2020

when Justin said “obviously we worked hard for where we at” and kendall nodded 😭😭😭 https://t.co/LOQf8GfVcG — ela ‎✪ (@swiftIouie) April 10, 2020

Lmao Justin: “did you know poor people exist” absolute fucking joke of a celebrity and he preaches about god and shit 🤡. Also Kendall went silent cuz she knows damn well she didn’t work hard to be where she’s at 🤣 https://t.co/97oSOPXv9H — Gelo (@Gelo504) April 11, 2020

justin and hailey on instagram live with kendall pic.twitter.com/QeRgHH3qpd — Maximilian Kilworth (@Max_Kilworth) April 11, 2020

talking about worked hard meanwhile both hailey and kendall are both mediocre models who are in the industry bc of their last names while justin churns out songs like yummy. suck an entireeeeee dick https://t.co/GwoZmEIveg — percocet possum (@ihatetoseeit2) April 10, 2020