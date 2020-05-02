Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande team up to release charity single

We can't wait to hear this!

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande are teaming up to release a charity single.

The singers collaborated on a new song called ‘Stuck With U’, and proceeds from the single will go towards scholarships for the children of first responders impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Justin wrote: “Very excited because we have finally done it.”

“I’m releasing a new song #StuckwithU with my friend @ArianaGrande next Friday on May 8th.”

View this post on Instagram

“Working with our family at @sb_projects and universal music group proceeds from the sales and streams of #StuckwithU will fund grants and scholarships for children of first responders who have been impacted by COVID-19 in partnership with the First Responders Children’s Foundation.”

In a separate post, Ariana said: “Grateful to announce that my friend and i have partnered with @1strcf and @sb_projects on this release.”

“Proceeds from the streams and sales of #stuckwithu will be donated to first responders children’s foundation to fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, police officers and firefighters serving at the front lines during the global pandemic.”

Ariana and Justin also want fans to appear in the music video for the song.

Justin wrote: “Help us make the #StuckwithU video. I want to see you guys having fun in quarantine. This is the prom song for everyone who can’t go to prom now.”

“Tweet us videos using #stuckwithu or #stuckwithuvideo of you in your prom dresses or suits with your loved ones having fun or dancing to the instrumental.”

“If you don’t have that just have fun with your loved ones . Help us make this about all of us in quarantine . We will be editing this weekend. Get the instrumental here —-> stuckwithu.com.”

View this post on Instagram

