Justin Bieber admits first year of marriage to wife Hailey was ‘really tough’

The couple secretly tied the knot in 2018, before having a star-studded wedding the following year

Justin Bieber has admitted his first year of marriage to his wife Hailey was “really tough”.

The couple secretly wed at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, just two months after the Canadian musician proposed to Hailey in the Bahamas.

One year later, Justin and Hailey exchanged vows in front of family and friends at their star-studded second wedding in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.

Speaking to GQ, the Canadian singer confessed: “The first year of marriage was really tough because there was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff.”

“There was just lack of trust. There was all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with, because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying, ‘I’m scared.'”

Justin added that he spent his first year of marriage “on eggshells”, but said that has since changed.

“We’re just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we’re building these memories. And it’s beautiful that we have that to look forward to. Before, I didn’t have that to look forward to in my life.”

“My home life was unstable. Like, my home life was not existing. I didn’t have a significant other. I didn’t have someone to love. I didn’t have someone to pour into. But now I have that.”

Justin admitted he felt it was his “calling” to get married and have babies, adding that while he and Hailey were not focused on having children at the moment, they will “eventually”.