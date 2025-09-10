Justin Baldoni hit with new harassment claims from unnamed person ahead of Blake Lively trial

Justin Baldoni has been hit with new harassment claims from an unnamed person ahead of his trial with Blake Lively.

According to a redacted person’s sworn declaration that PEOPLE was able to obtain, the individual in question “had repeated, negative interactions with Mr. Baldoni and his associates, including verbal abuse by Mr. Baldoni.”

The individual is expected to testify in Lively v. Wayfarer Studios et al., which is set for trial in New York in March 2026, according to a source who spoke to PEOPLE.

In the redacted document, the unnamed person accusing the actor claimed they “requested that he not be involved” in an unnamed project’s marketing or PR.

They also discuss a meeting with Steve Sarowitz, who is the co-chairman and co-founder of Wayfarer Studios, Baldoni’s production company.

While it has nothing to do with It Ends with Us, the accuser claimed that they had previously worked with Justin Baldoni on another project related to his business, Wayfarer Studios.

The latest accusations came to light at the same time as Blake Lively filed a broad new motion against the actor’s company, Wayfarer Studios and its management, requesting triple damages, punitive damages, and attorney’s costs.

In the 30-page filing, Blake’s lawyers argued that Wayfarer’s defamation action against her was “baseless from the start” and amounted to a retaliatory attack.

According to the motion, the corporation flooded the public docket with deleted exhibits and character assaults in an effort to “damage her credibility and conceal their own unlawful acts.”

Four months after the release of It Ends With Us, Blake filed a legal complaint accusing her co-star, Justin, of sexual harassment and retaliation.

Justin denied all claims against him and went on to file a $250 million libel lawsuit against the New York Times for their reporting of Blake’s claims against him.

He then went on to file a $400 million lawsuit against Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for alleged defamation and extortion; however, he later dropped the suit.