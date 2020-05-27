Justin and Hailey Bieber threaten to sue plastic surgeon over TikTok video

Justin and Hailey Bieber are threatening to sue a plastic surgeon, over claims he made about the model on TikTok.

The couple’s legal team have accused Dr. Daniel Barrett of using Hailey’s “name, image and likeness” to “commercially advertise” his plastic surgery practice, and to “spread false, uncorroborated claims that Mrs. Bieber has undergone plastic surgery.”

In a cease and desist letter obtained by E! News, the Beverley Hills surgeon is also accused of using “copyrighted protected lyrics” from Justin’s song ‘Sorry’ in his video.

In the TikTok video, Dr. Barrett shows two photos of Hailey taken years apart, and says: “Pay special attention to the nose. What do you think? Well, I’ll tell you what I think…”

“I think it’s physically impossible without getting a little bit of help from someone like myself to go from this picture to that picture,” he said in the video.

He also suggests Hailey has had filler in her cheeks and lips, and has undergone a skin tightening procedure, jawline contouring, and genioplasty.

The cease and desist letter warns Dr. Barrett that he is subject to “statutory damages for each willful infringement”, and orders him to issue a public statement retracting his claims about Hailey.

In response to the letter, Dr. Barrett said: “The purpose of my TikTok account is to increase the transparency of plastic surgery and to educate people about plastic surgery.”

“The purpose of the video was not to disparage Hailey Bieber in any way, the purpose of my video was to share my opinion about the procedures that I believed she may have had done based on photos alone”

“This is at the request of many of my viewers who follow me for this type of information and for my opinion.”

The news comes after Hailey slammed an Instagram account last week, for suggesting she had gone under the knife.

