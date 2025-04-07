Justin and Hailey Bieber put on a united front in LA amid rumours surrounding their marriage

Justin and Hailey Bieber put on a united front in LA over the weekend, amid rumours surrounding their marriage.

In photos published by Page Six, the couple were spotted arm-in-arm arriving at a restaurant on Saturday.

The pair were also seen grabbing ice cream with their pal Lori Harvey on Friday.

In recent weeks, fans have expressed serious concern for Justin’s health and well-being, as well as his relationship with his wife Hailey.

Just last week, the pair raised eyebrows when Hailey, 28, appeared to unfollow Justin, 31, on Instagram.

However, the Rhode founder later blamed it on an app “glitch”, after her husband temporarily deactivated his account the day before.

Justin briefly removed himself from social media after worrying fans with his posts on social media.

The worrying posts included a live stream in which his eyes appeared to be drooping.

Last month, it was reported that Justin and Hailey had sought out the advice of a pastor, after he recently admitted to having “anger issues.”

The couple were spotted meeting Churchome pastor Judah Smith, amid concerns surrounding their marriage.

In the past, the couple have been seen with Judah outside of the Los Angeles church, after Justin previously disassociated himself from pastor Carl Lentz.

Their visit came after the pop star recently admitted to struggling with “anger issues” in an Instagram post.

However, he also revealed that he wants to “grow and not react so much smh 🤦‍♂️.”