Justin and Hailey Bieber open up about their painful breakup in new reality series

Justin and Hailey Bieber have opened up about their painful 2016 breakup on their brand new Facebook Watch series, The Biebers on Watch.

The couple debuted their new 12-part series on Monday night, which will be filmed on GoPro cameras from their home in Toronto.

During the first episode, the pair got candid about the high and lows of their relationship, and Justin asked Hailey how she was able to forgive him and get back together in 2018, two years after they broke up on bad terms.

Justin asked, “How did you regain the confidence and trust in me because at the time, there was so much hurt, and there was so much pain. What got you through that? Was it your faith? Was it?”

Hailey replied: “I think that one thing that’s really important is that from the time that you and I weren’t—ended, and it was not on good terms, I was on my own, essentially.”

“I didn’t just throw myself into a relationship, throw myself into something else to try to—I did other things to try to distract myself and forget and would talk to people or hang out with people, but I didn’t search for someone to just come take your place and be like another relationship and try to fill a void in that way.”

“I really let myself feel the emotions that I was feeling. It feels like grieving when you lose someone who you really, really love and care about,” she continued.

“And I just remember, I was like, I care about you so much that I was like, it doesn’t even matter to me if he’s in my life in like a romantic way, just like I care about him so much that I want him to—I want us to be in each other’s lives and that be okay.”

“I think it actually, when I look back on it, it was the best thing that we took time apart and had time to do our own thing.”

“I felt like I found my footing in my career and on my own, as a young adult, and I think that doing—I did a lot of work by myself and on my own before we got together, and then by the time that we got back together, I just felt like I had experienced enough,” she said.

“I had met a lot of different people. I had hung out with different people. I had experienced other people where I was just like yeah, I’m cool if I never speak to another human again, another guy again. It didn’t matter to me. I felt like I knew what I wanted.”

“So I think before we got together, I had a lot of doubt because I was like I don’t even know what was happening in your life. I was a little confused,” she said, seeming to reference Justin’s brief reunion with his ex Selena Gomez.

“And one we started hanging out again, you know, I obviously—we have a lot of mutual friends, right? We had a lot of mutual friends, and, you know, they would tell me that you were really working on yourself, and you were doing really well, and that they had been really impressed by how you were living your life,” she said.

“You know, you were trying to keep to yourself. You weren’t on any like, if I am allowed to say this, f*** boy shit anymore.”

Justin then said: “I think just forgiveness too. There was a lot of forgiveness that you need to have toward me and vice versa. We both had made mistakes.”

“And I think when we understand how much God has forgiven us and given us grace, it gives us the ability to give each other grace. Would you not agree?”

Hailey replied: “I totally agree. And I think, just to add onto that, in a way, just to be able to forgive. People will say to me, people will comment on the internet and stuff and be like, ‘well, he did this’ or ‘he was with this person or that person,’ you know, whatever, and it’s just like you have to step into a security, especially as a wife, you have to be like, ‘I’m aware of everything you’re saying, and I’m aware of all these things.'”

