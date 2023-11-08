Jury begin deliberations in Ashling Murphy murder trial

Court copy by Eoin Reynolds.

A jury of nine men and three women have begun deliberations in Jozef Puska’s trial for the murder of Ashling Murphy.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt continued his charge to the jury this afternoon.

Yesterday, he told the nine men and three women about the legal principles that apply and today he is taking them through the evidence they have heard.

Mr Justice Hunt said a logical way for them to approach the case is to consider the facts first and then apply the law.

The judge has taken the jury through evidence of an alleged confession by Mr Puska to Ashling’s murder, DNA found under Ms Murphy’s fingernails, evidence from his interviews with gardai after he was arrested and eye-witness evidence at the scene.

Mr Justice Hunt said issues had been raised by the defence relating to the reliability of an alleged confession made by Mr Puska on January 14, two days after Ms Murphy’s death when Mr Puska was in St James’s Hospital in Dublin.

The jury has heard that when asked about Ms Murphy’s death, Mr Puska said, “I did it, I murdered, I am the murderer.”

The judge said it does not seem that any issue has been taken with the words spoken and recorded by gardaí but an issue has been raised about whether those words were true, accurate and reliable.

The judge reminded the jury of the evidence of an expert called by the defence who raised concerns that Mr Puska may have been confused or suffering from “subtle delirium” due to the combined effects of surgery, pain relief medication, the unfamiliar environment of the hospital, and the language barrier.

Jozef Puska (33), with an address at Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Murphy at Cappincur, Tullamore, Co Offaly on January 12th, 2022.