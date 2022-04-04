June Brown, actress who played Dot Cotton on EastEnders, dies age 95

Actress June Brown, who played Dot Cotton on EastEnders for more than 30 years, has died aged of 95.

In a statement, her family said they were “deeply saddened” to reveal that their “beloved mother” had died “very peacefully” at her home on Sunday.

Dot Cotton was always a much-loved character and was one of the soap’s longest-running characters.

June joined the soap in 1985, the year the BBC show launched for the first time. She remained on the series until 1993, then returned again from 1997 to 2020.

An EastEnders spokesperson said: “There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten.

“June created one of the most iconic characters in Dot Cotton, not just in soap but in British television, and having appeared in 2884 episodes, June’s remarkable performances created some of EastEnders finest moments.”

1/3“We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved June Brown, OBE, MBE sadly passed away last night. There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten… pic.twitter.com/7OYtHJiIUb — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) April 4, 2022

2/3 … June created one of the most iconic characters in Dot Cotton, not just in soap but in British television, and having appeared in 2884 episodes, June’s remarkable performances created some of EastEnders finest moments… pic.twitter.com/S91foW3xRQ — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) April 4, 2022

3/3 … We send all our love and deepest sympathies to June’s family and friends. A very bright light has gone out at EastEnders today – we shall all be raising a sweet sherry in June’s memory. Rest in peace, our dearest June. You will never be forgotten.” EastEnders spokesperson pic.twitter.com/vYF9qlkwGq — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) April 4, 2022