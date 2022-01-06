Julia Fox spent time with Pete Davidson years before she started dating Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West

It turns out Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West’s new love interests met years ago.

Pete Davidson, who has been dating Kim since late last year, and actress Julia Fox, who has gone on a number of dates with Kanye this week, posed alongside each other in a Barbie and Ken inspired photoshoot for PAPER Magazine back in 2019.

At the time of his interview with PAPER, Pete opened up about how he likes to treat a woman when he’s in love.

The 28-year-old said: “My love language, when I’m in a relationship, is I treat the person I’m with like a princess. I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that’s what you’re supposed to do?” “If you’re in a relationship with someone, you’re just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible.” He added: “Sometimes when you put so much on someone, it overwhelms them, and then they don’t know if they could come close to that. Or if they can keep up with it. So, it’s very off-putting to some…It’s something I had to learn in a past relationship, which sucked to learn through that person, but it makes you better.”

Kim, who is currently in the Bahamas with Pete, filed for divorce from her husband of almost seven years Kanye in February last year. The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. Prior to his rumoured romance with Julia, Kanye begged Kim to take him back at a benefit concert in Los Angeles, and he recently bought a property across the road from her.