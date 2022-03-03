Julia Fox says dating Kanye West ‘was the best thing that could have happened’ to her

Julia Fox has revealed dating Kanye West “was the best thing that could have happened” to her.

The Uncut Gems star struck up a romance with the rapper after meeting him at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami, but the couple split last month.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at The Batman premiere about their whirlwind romance, Julia said: “It was the best thing that could have happened to me.”

“It kind of brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about,” the actress added.

Julia’s rep confirmed her split from Ye last month, saying: “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together.”

Speaking out on the breakup on her IG Stories shortly afterwards, Julia said: “Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn’t in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!”

Kanye’s whirlwind relationship with Julia came amid his divorce from his wife of seven years Kim Kardashian.

Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Kim, who has been dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson since last October, was granted her request to be declared legally single amid her divorce from Kanye on Wednesday.

A judge made the ruling at a court in Los Angeles, and the decision also means Kim can officially drop West from her last name.

Kanye is currently dating a Kim K look-alike called Chaney Jones.