Julia Fox responds to rumours she’s set to join The Real Housewives of New York City

Julia Fox has responded to rumours she’s set to join The Real Housewives of New York City.

According to Page Six, the Uncut Gems star is “interested” in appearing on the hit Bravo show.

A source told the outlet: “Someone brought Julia’s name to production and said she is interested.”

According to the insider, “the production company is actively in New York City talking to various groups of friends,” but “there hasn’t been a conversation with Julia yet”.

“I’m sure casting will at some point follow up,” the source added.

However, a rep for the 32-year-old actress shut down the speculation, telling Page Six: “This is false.”

Julia is close friends with housewife Leah McSweeney, whom she met through Alcoholics Anonymous years ago.

Leah recently revealed she was Julia’s sponsor, and that they remained close friends.

It comes after Andy Cohen confirmed Bravo will be “rebooting and recasting” The Real Housewives of New York City.

After a low-rated 13th season of the reality series, there will be some major changes to the show.

Speaking to Variety, Andy said: “You know that we’re at a crossroads for RHONY. We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans.”

Season 13 of RHONY starred Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney and newcomer Eboni K. Williams, and Andy implied that there will be a whole new cast for the 14th season.

He said: “This is a major casting search. We’re going to be casting all over Manhattan and the boroughs — part of the search is spreading the word.” “And when you start from scratch, Beverly Hills was a really successful season 1 cast, Jersey was a really successful Season 1 cast, Salt Lake City was a really successful season 1 cast.” “Those were people who were in each other’s lives, who knew each other, who were relatives. That’s one of the things that is going to be fun about this. Because when we find people that we love, we can say, ‘Who are your friends? Who else is in your life?’ I think it will be the rainbow that is New York City. That’s the goal.” Along with news of a casting shakeup for the upcoming season of RHONY, Bravo also announced a new series with the working title RHONY: Throwback or RHONY: Legacy, which will feature some of the most beloved NY Housewives. Andy said of the new series: “I feel like we want to get the cast right. We just want to get it right. So that’s the focus right now. I don’t want to back into a production date. Because I want this to succeed; it’s too important to too many people.” “I could talk to you about hypothetical situations involving a lot of people that used to be on the show. I think the good news is, that’s a group that’s all still in each other’s lives.”