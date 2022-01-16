Julia Fox opens up about her whirlwind romance with Kanye West

Julia Fox has opened up about her whirlwind romance with Kanye West.

The Uncut Gems star met the rapper on New Year’s Eve, and the couple have been spotted on dates in a number of celebrity hotspots since.

Speaking with Interview magazine the 31-year-old called her new relationship a “redemption story”.

The actress said: “I had a date with Madonna, but obviously I invited Ye because they know each other, they work together, and they respect each other as artists.”

“Then Floyd Mayweather, Antonio Brown, and a bunch of other people showed up. So obviously we had to do a photo shoot.”

“I’m so used to being f***ed over in relationships, so I keep waiting for him to disappoint me, because he makes very grandiose promises, and it’s like, ‘How could he ever pull it off with all the other things he has going on?’ But he always does.”

“Last night was a testament to that,” Julia added of her star-studded date.

Days after meeting Julia in Miami, Kanye purchased her an entirely new wardrobe.

Julia reflected: “After meeting him, a couple days later, all my s*** was in boxes, gone. It was so cathartic.”

“t wasn’t like I was just packing up my old clothes, it was like I was packing up my old life. I was like making that very conscious decision to really put everything in the box. To let go of the past.”

"For someone like me who's such a control freak and always so used to taking care of myself, to just let go and be taken care of is foreign at this point in life. I've been the primary caretaker of everyone for so long, so it's a new sensation, but honestly, I think I deserve it."

The actress, who shares a 12-month-old son with ex-husband Peter Artemiev, shared that she felt "so tired" prior to meeting Kanye.

She said: "I just remember being like, 'I know that there's going to be a reward for this, like this is so f***ing miserable that I know something good will come of this if I just hang in there."

"And then a few days later there I am with Ye, and it was the most instant natural organic attraction and connection. I just feel really safe with him. It's a redemption story."

Kanye's romance with Julia comes amid his divorce from his wife of seven years Kim Kardashian.