Julia Fox hints her romance with Kanye West is OVER after his latest Instagram rant

It looks like Julia Fox and Kanye West are no more…

After the rapper shared multiple posts dissing Pete Davidson, who is dating his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, the actress has hinted their romance is over.

The 32-year-old has raised eyebrows by deleting photos of Kanye from her Instagram feed, and eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Julia ‘liked’ one of Kim’s Instagram posts on Sunday.

On Monday, the Daily Mail published an article about Julia and Kanye’s romance being over, and included photos of her looking downcast at LAX airport.

Instead of denying their split, the Uncut Gems star reposted the piece on her Instagram Story, and slammed speculation she was crying in the photos.

She captioned the post: “‘TEARFULLY’ 🤣🤣🤣 @dailymail yall are straight trash I haven’t cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn’t cry over THIS!!”

“If anything I’ve been laughing more than before and if I look like shit it’s cuz I got out at terminal 1 and ran on foot to terminal 7 cuz I was fkin late for a plane to go see the only men that matter which is my son and my dad.”

Kanye and Julia struck up a romance after meeting on New Year’s Eve in Miami.

Just last week, the actress admitted they call each other boyfriend and girlfriend during a candid interview about their relationship.

However, the tides seemed to change over the weekend as Kanye shared a number of posts slamming his estranged wife’s boyfriend.

On Saturday, the rapper revealed he doesn’t want Kid Cudi to be on his Donda 2 album because of his friendship with Pete, who has been dating Kanye’s ex Kim Kardashian since October.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, the 44-year-old wrote: “Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who.”

“We all speak in Billie language now,” he added, tagging Kim in the post.

The Chicago native later shared a throwback photo of him out for dinner with Pete, Kid Cudi and Timothée Chalamet, putting a red X over Pete’s face.

He captioned the post: “I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER.”

Kanye later shared a photoshopped Captain America Civil War poster, showing him ready to face off against his estranged wife and Pete.

He put himself, his new girlfriend Julia Fox, Drake, Travis Scott and Future on one side of the “war”, while Kim, Pete, Taylor Swift, Kid Cudi and Billie Eilish were on the other side.

Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The pair tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Kim recently hit back at her estranged husband’s “constant attacks” in an explosive statement posted on social media.

After the rapper publicly slammed Kim for allowing their eight-year-old daughter North on TikTok, the reality star decided enough was enough.

In a lengthy statement shared on her Instagram Story, the 41-year-old wrote: “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.”

