Julia Fox confirms her romance with Kanye West by sharing steamy snaps from date night

Julia Fox has confirmed her romance with Kanye West by sharing steamy snaps from their second date.

In a first-person piece for Interview magazine, the Uncut Gems actress described her “instant connection” with Kanye, alongside some intimate photos.

The photos show Kanye dressing Julia for their date, and in one snap the pair are seen kissing on the floor of his hotel suite.

In the article, which was titled ‘Date Night’, the 31-year-old wrote: “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around.”

“He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play.”

“Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed.”

“After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously.”

Julia continued: “At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening.”

“After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment.”

“I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

“Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

Kanye is reportedly “embracing single life” amid his divorce from his wife of seven years Kim Kardashian.

The reality star, who is now dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson, officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Meanwhile Julia, who welcomed her first child last year, recently split from her husband Peter Artemiev – who she married in 2018.