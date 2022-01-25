Julia Fox coins couple name for herself and Kanye West after just three weeks of dating

Julia Fox has coined a couple name for herself and Kanye West, after just three weeks of dating.

The actress struck up a romance with the rapper after meeting him in Miami on New Year’s Eve, and the couple are currently in France for Paris Fashion Week.

The Uncut Gems star took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her and her beau at the Schiaparelli fashion show, and wrote: “Juliye.”

Kanye’s whirlwind romance with Julia comes amid his divorce from his wife of seven years Kim Kardashian.

Kim, who is now dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson, officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

The former couple, who were known as ‘Kimye’, tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Meanwhile Julia, who welcomed her first child last year, recently split from her husband Peter Artemiev – who she married in 2018.

The 31-year-old opened up about her romance with Kanye in an article for Interview magazine, writing: “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around.”

“He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play.”

“Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously.”

Julia continued: “At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening.”

“After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment.”

“I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

“Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

Last week, Julia hit back at claims she’s dating Kanye for “fame” and “money”.