Julia Fox breaks her silence on Kanye West split: ‘I wasn’t in love with the man’

Julia Fox has broken her silence on her split from Kanye West.

The Uncut Gems star and the rapper recently called it quits, after less than two months of dating.

In a since-deleted Instagram Story, the actress wrote: “Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms!”

“I have love for him but I wasn’t in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!” she added.

The 32-year-old also shut down reports that she was crying in paparazzi photos snapped at Los Angeles Airport.

She wrote: “and for the record the only time I cried in 2022 was on Feb 6th on my dead BFF bday,” referring to the suicide of Hollywood manager Chris Huvane.

Julia then teased the idea of writing a tell-all book, in which fans would be able to get “the full tea”.

It comes hours after the model confirmed she and Kanye had broken up.

Her rep told Us Weekly on Monday: “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together.”

Kanye’s whirlwind relationship with Julia came amid his divorce from his wife of seven years Kim Kardashian.

Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Kim has been dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson since last October, and Kanye has made it very clear that he disapproves of the romance.

The rapper, who sent Kim a truck of roses for Valentine’s Day, has hit out at Kim’s new beau in a number of social media posts, in a desperate bid to win her back.

The 44-year-old has since deleted all the posts from his Instagram, except one asking God to bring his family back together.

