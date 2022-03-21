Julia Fox backtracks on comment about ex-boyfriend Kanye West being ‘harmless’

Julia Fox has backtracked on a comment she made about her ex-boyfriend Kanye West being “harmless”.

The rapper has come under fire in recent weeks after attacking his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson on social media.

The 44-year-old also targeted Pete in two music videos to his track Eazy, in which he raps about “beating” the SNL comedian’s “ass”.

The first music video depicted Kanye “burying” a claymation version of Pete, and the second saw an animated Pete get brutally attacked by a skinned monkey.

Speaking about Kanye’s controversial music videos last week, Julia told TMZ: “Kanye’s harmless. I just think that’s his artistic creative expression.”

“I know it’s aggressive, but I think if it really came down to it, I don’t think Kanye would hurt a fly.”

However, the Uncut Gems star has since backtracked on her comments, writing in a since-deleted Instagram post: “I would like to point out that I had not seen the latest Instagram posts at the time of this video.”

“Believe it or not I have a life and a son, and I don’t have google alerts for this man!” she added.

Julia, 32, and Kanye split last month after a whirlwind romance, and Ye is now dating model and Kim K look-alike Chaney Jones.