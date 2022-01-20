Julia Fox and Kanye West pack on the PDA in new snaps

Julia Fox’s new romance with Kanye West is heating up.

The actress, who met the rapper on New Year’s Eve, took to her Instagram Stories to share an intimate snap of her and her beau cuddling as they drank red wine.

The Uncut Gems star also shared a video of her kissing the Yeezy creator and putting her arm around him as they cosied up on a couch.

It comes after Julia, 31, gushed over her new romance when speaking to Interview magazine.

She said: “I’m so used to being f***ed over in relationships, so I keep waiting for him to disappoint me, because he makes very grandiose promises, and it’s like, ‘How could he ever pull it off with all the other things he has going on?’ But he always does.”

The actress said there was “instant natural organic attraction and connection” with Kanye, adding: “I just feel really safe with him. It’s a redemption story.”

Julia, who welcomed her first child last year, recently split from her husband Peter Artemiev – who she married in 2018. Meanwhile, Kanye is reportedly “embracing single life” amid his divorce from his wife of seven years Kim Kardashian. The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.