The actor is expecting a baby with his second wife Phillipa Coan

Jude Law set to become a father for the sixth time

Jude Law is set to become a father for the sixth time, as he’s expecting a baby with his second wife Phillipa Coan.

In photos obtained by the MailOnline, the business psychologist showed off her growing baby bump as she picked up groceries with the actor in north London over the weekend.

Jude, who already has five children with three previous partners, revealed that he’d love to have more kids just a few months ago.

The Sherlock Holmes star said: “I love it, so absolutely why not? I’m very lucky to be involved with someone I’m madly in love with.”

“The idea of having more children would be just wonderful. I’m fortunate to be with someone where I’m having more fun than I’ve ever had in my life.”

“We have an incredibly stable and healthy, wonderful family existence and that involves my kids who are young adults… and then the younger ones are just so much joy and so much fun.”

The news comes just over a year after Jude and Phillipa got married at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London.

The actor was previously married to Sadie Frost, but the pair split in 2003.

Jude shares three children with Sadie – Rafferty, 23, Iris, 19, and Rudy, 17.

The 47-year-old also has a daughter called Sophia with model Samantha Burke, and another daughter called Ada with Irish singer-songwriter Catherine Harding.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we chat through Matt Damon’s ‘fairytale’ lockdown in Dublin, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s paternity test drama, and why OnlyFans is getting so popular:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Gosscast is available on iTunes and Spotify and all usual podcast channels.