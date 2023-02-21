Jude Law ‘becomes a father for the seventh time’

Jude Law has reportedly become a father for the seventh time.

In photos published by The Sun, the 50-year-old and his wife Phillipa Coan are seen pushing a baby in a pram in London’s Heathrow airport.

Another woman was seen pushing a separate pram with the couple’s first child together – whom they welcomed in September 2020.

Jude Law, 50, ‘becomes a father for SEVENTH time’! https://t.co/Odylu2GSTI pic.twitter.com/h6yInLFhjT — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 20, 2023

Jude and Phillipa tied the knot on May 1, 2019.

The actor was previously married to Sade Frost whom he shares three children with – Rafferty, 26, Iris, 22 and Rudy, 20.

The 50-year-old also shares a 13-year-old daughter named Sophia with model Samantha Burke, and another daughter, Ada, 7, with Catherine Harding.