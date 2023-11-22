Josie Gibson reveals she had ’15 minutes to prep’ for first gig as This Morning host

Josie Gibson has revealed that she had “15 minutes” to get ready for her first time as This Morning host.

The presenter revealed the news as she chatted with Fred Sirieix and Sam Thompson on Wednesday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Josie said that she was in shock when she got the call.

Speaking to her fellow campmates, the This Morning host said: “I wrote a bucket list when I was with my aunty and on that bucket list it said ‘be on tv’. I auditioned for Big Brother, ended up winning it.”

“When I came out I tried and I tried and I tried and I tried for three years. I remember all the people I’d reached out to and it was like 72 people over three years. One day, This Morning gave me a job.”

“They give me one day for a couple of minutes, then they give me another day for a couple more minutes, then they give me a day for a couple more minutes… and then they would give me more and more and more and challenge me and challenge me and challenge me and then one day I got the call, I was on my way to a competition in work and I got the call to host This Morning.”

“Everybody was ill… I honestly thought they were joking,” Josie laughed.

When asked whether she was nervous, Josie said: “I didn’t really have time to be. I had 15 mins to get ready. I went straight in, had 15 mins in make-up and then straight to the studio floor. So I didn’t have time to be nervous.”

The mother-of-one’s campmate, Sam Thompson, later took to the Bush Telegraph and admired the star: “Everyone’s got a story and it’s never as easy as it looks.”

“Really awesome for someone like me to hear, if you believe you can do whatever you put your mind to. I really liked it.”