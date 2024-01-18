Joshua Ritchie attempts to turn heads as he enters the Love Island: All Stars villa

In a sneak preview of tonight’s episode, we saw the latest bombshell Joshua Ritchie attempt to turn heads as he entered the Love Island: All Stars villa.

Joshua is a Love Island OG as he appeared on the first series of the show back in 2015.

The 29-year-old took fellow islanders Georgia Steel, Hannah Elizabeth and Georgia Harrison on dates.

The message reads: “Islanders, Georgia S, Hannah, Georgia H, you have all been picked to go on a date, please get ready to leave the Villa. #NewBoyEnergy #GoGetItGirl”

The girls are unaware that Joshua is their mystery man as he waits with a bottle of prosecco for the girls at a romantic location.

Hannah and Joshua will be familiar faces to each other as they both appeared on the first series of Love Island.

Georgia Steel is currently coupled up with Toby Aromolaran and appeared to be loved up as she cuddled and kissed him throughout last night’s episode.

It is unlikely that Joshua’s entrance had any impact on the pair’s relationship as they can be seen kissing in the evening part of tonight’s episode.

Georgia and Toby appear to be the strongest couple in the series so far.

In last night’s episode, we saw Toby opening up to fellow islander Georgia Harrison about his previous relationship with Chloe Burrows.

The couple met on the 2021 Love Island series and dated for just over a year before they split.

Discussing why the relationship ended, Toby simply said: “I didn’t trust her anymore.”

“It’s one of those difficult ones, something happened and trust went.”

“I think personally when you’re in a relationship you need to have trust.”

Georgia presses Toby on the topic and asks: “Was she like texting other guys?”

Toby shook his head and Georgia questioned whether she did something when she went out.

Toby replied: “A big incident happened, something along those lines.”